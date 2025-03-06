Apple launches MacBook Air (2025) in India: price, Features

Mumbai: Apple refreshed it’s entry-level laptop model – MacBook Air— in the Indian markets. The MacBook Air (2025) is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options and comes with 16GB of RAM. MacBook Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, pricing for the 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air (2025) begins at Rs. 1,24,900 for the 16GB+256GB model.

Apple’s new MacBook Air model is available to pre-order and will go on sale in India starting March 12. It will be available in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colourways.

The MacBook Air (2025) is equipped with 13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels) Super Retina displays with a pixel density of 224ppi and up to 500nits peak brightness. The laptop supports up to two external displays at up to 6K resolution (while the laptop is open). Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with an M4 chip, which has an 10-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The laptop also features a 16-core Neural Engine, an 8-core GPU and features support for hardware accelerated ray tracing.

You can configure the MacBook Air (2025) with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with a quad speaker setup with Spatial Audio and a three-mic array. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and it features two Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new MacBook Air (2025) features a Touch ID button that can be used to unlock the laptop or authenticate purchases. It has a Force Touch trackpad with support for Force clicks and Multi-Touch gestures. There’s a 1080p FaceTime camera with support for Centre Stage and Desk View.The 13-inch MacBook Air packs a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery with support for 70W fast charging, but the base model ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter. The 15-inch variant packs a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery. Apple claims its latest MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback via the Apple TV app.