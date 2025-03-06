Astrological predictions for today, March 6

Today is Saptami Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 10:51 am today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Yayijaya Yoga will remain till 10:46 am today. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 12:06 pm tonight.

Aries

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will be successful in finding solutions to the problems going on in your personal life. There will be happiness in family life. You will be successful in the workplace. People who are trying for a government job are likely to get new opportunities.

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. You will get a chance to show your abilities in the workplace. Today your married life will be happy. Your financial condition will be good. Today you should avoid getting into any kind of debate. You will be successful in buying property.

Gemini

Today is going to bring change for you. Today you will make changes in your routine. Today all your plans will be successful. There will be chances of income for you. You will get good results regarding children.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of joy. You will get good news today. Your wait for a promotion in the job will end; you will get a chance to work on a new post.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get to work in a positive environment at your workplace. Today your financial condition will be good.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. There are chances of financial gains from many sources. There are chances of success in the job. Today your salary will increase. Today your confidence will increase. Today your friends will help you.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will get a chance to spend time with friends. Today you will be successful in earning good money with your hard work.

Scorpio

Today your day will be better than usual. You will try to change your job; you are likely to be successful in it. Your salary will increase. Today your financial condition will remain balanced.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be better. Today you will meet some new people. You will be successful in work due to your efforts. Sources of sudden financial gain will open for you. You will get a good promotion in the workplace given your work.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will get excellent results in your job. Circumstances will be favorable for you. Your concentration will bring you success. Your savings plans will be successful. You will get a golden opportunity to invest.

Aquarius

Today will be beneficial for you. You will get happiness in family life. The work that has been pending for a long time will be completed. You will get the support of colleagues in the workplace. Today your married life will be happy.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today, sudden monetary gains in business will strengthen your financial position. Today is going to be a great day for people working in administrative posts.