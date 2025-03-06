Dubai Duty Free draw: 10 Indian nationals win $1 million

Dubai: A group of Indian colleagues won a collective prize of $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport.

Prasad Sivadasan, a 45-year-old Indian, bought the ticket online (3793) on February 19. Sivadasan is the father of two children and works as a system engineer for Seven Seas Technologies in Bur Dubai. A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Sivadasan shared the cost of the ticket with his 9 colleagues. They have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 7-8 years now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase.

Sivadasan who hails from Kerala is the 246th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Also Read: Ducati launches 2025 Panigale V4 in India: Price, Features

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and motorbikes.

Shahul Hameed, a 38-year-old Indian based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW M850i Gran Coupe (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car with ticket number 985 in the Finest Surprise Series 1911 which he purchased online on February 3.

Meanwhile, Adel Ranjbar, a 47-year-old Iranian based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car with ticket number 98 in the Finest Surprise Series 1912 which he purchased at Terminal 2 on February 13.

While, Kamal Thahaseel Shakur, 48-year-old Indian based in Dubai won an Indian Scout Bobber Limited Plus Tech (Black Smoke) motorbike with ticket number 175 in the Finest Surprise Series 615 which he purchased in Concourse B on February 9.

Lastly, Htet Pine-Oo, a 36-year-old Myanmar national based in Sharjah won a BMW R12 (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 816 in the Finest Surprise Series 616 which he purchased online on February 26. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for since last year, Pine-Oo is the first Myanmar national to have won a motorbike since it was added in the Finest Surprise promotion in 2002.