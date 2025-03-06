Ducati launches 2025 Panigale V4 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati has launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market. The performance-oriented bike has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes along with the Panigale V4S, which has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Panigale V4 will continue to be sold in the country as CBU from Thailand. The updated Ducati Panigale V4 now features a redesigned headlamp cluster and winglets that are integrated into the fairing with a body-coloured finish.

The brand has replaced the single-sided swingarm with a double-sided Aluminium unit which offers better stiffness and torsional rigidity. The seat is now 50 mm wider and 35 mm longer to offer better comfort .

Specifically, the bike includes features like traction control, slide control, wheelie control, selectable ride modes, and four power modes: Full, High, Medium, and Low. Additionally, it features a newly updated 6.9-inch TFT display.

The Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103 cc Stradale four-cylinder engine. This engine has been tuned to produce 216 hp and 120 Nm of torque at its maximum output. Moreover, the company has introduced a revamped cooling system that consists of oil and water radiators. Power is transferred to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a quick-shifter.