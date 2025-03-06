Five killed in explosion in market

Islamabad: Five people were killed and five others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan province in Pakistan. The explosion took place after an IED attached to a motorcycle was detonated by a remote device. The blast occurred near a college in the market’s vicinity and burnt vehicles too.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast in a statement, adding that orders were issued to provide the injured with the best medical care available.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra 2025 Dates Announced

Balochistan has been braving violence for more than two decades. On January 26, two people were killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion close to a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, has said that the country has already witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. It said during counter-terrorism operations, 156 terrorists have been killed, 20 injured and another 60 arrested.