Know how to get instant PAN card online

Mumbai: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier issued by the income tax department. It is mandatory is various financial financial transactions, including filing income tax return (ITR), opening bank accounts, and investing in stock market. There is a facility that issues the PAN card to new users within minutes — e-PAN facility.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to get an instant PAN card online:

1. Visit the Official Income Tax e-Filing Website:

Open your web browser and navigate to the official Income Tax e-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/

2. Locate the “Instant e-PAN” Section:

On the homepage, under the “Quick Links” section, you will find the “Instant e-PAN” option. Click on it.

3. Initiate the Application Process:

You will see two options: “Get New e-PAN” and “Download PAN.”

Click on “Get New e-PAN.”

4. Enter Your Aadhaar Number:

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the designated field.

Tick the checkbox to confirm that you have read and accepted the terms and conditions.

Click “Continue”.

5. Verify Your Aadhaar OTP:

An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.

Enter the OTP in the provided field and click “Continue”.

6. Validate Aadhaar Details:

The system will retrieve your personal details from the Aadhaar database, including your name, date of birth, address, and photograph.

Verify that all the details are accurate.

Click “Continue”.

7. Submit Your Email Address (Optional):

You may be prompted to submit your email address. It is recommended that you do so.

Click “Continue”.

8. Acknowledgement and e-PAN Generation:

Upon successful validation, an acknowledgment number will be generated.

Your e-PAN will be generated and sent to your registered email address (if provided) and will also be available for download from the e-filing portal.

9. Download Your e-PAN:

To download your e-PAN, return to the “Instant e-PAN” section on the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Click on “Download PAN”.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

You can then download your e-PAN in PDF format.

The process to get e-PAN card takes roughly 10 minutes.

You can print the e-PAN or can order it from https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/ReprintEPan.html. You need to fill the PAN number issued to you in e-PAN, enter Date of Birth, and tick the conditions.

Charge for reprint of PAN card within India (inclusive of taxes) is Rs 50. PAN card will be dispatched to the communication address as per the latest details available with Income Tax Department within 3-4 days.