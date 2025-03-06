Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rally for 2nd straight day

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were trading higher in an otherwise volatile market on Thursday. The BSE Sensex was higher by 164.39 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 73,894.62. The NSE Nifty50 was at 22,405, ahead by 67.75 per cent, or 0.3 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,879 against 905 stocks that declined, and 136 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,920. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 43, and those that hit a 52-week low was 69. A total of 274 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 141 in the lower circuit.

As many as 34 index stocks are trading higher. Top gainers were Asian Paints (3.64%), BPCL (3.63%), Tata Steel, Hindalco and Coal India (3.29%). Top losers were Trent (-1.61%), Tech Mahindra (-1.52%) and Tata Consumer (-0.67%).