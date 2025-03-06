UK calls security breach during S Jaishankar’s visit ‘completely unacceptable’

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has strongly condemned the security breach that took place outside Chatham House during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit. A spokesperson emphasized the UK’s commitment to diplomatic security, asserting that while peaceful protests are permitted, acts of intimidation or disruption are unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police responded quickly to the incident, and the UK assured India that it remains committed to upholding international security obligations for visiting diplomats.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also denounced the breach, condemning the actions of a group of Khalistani extremists who attempted to heckle and attack Jaishankar as he was leaving the venue. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized the “provocative activities” of the separatists and their misuse of democratic freedoms. He called on the UK government to fulfill its diplomatic obligations by ensuring adequate security for visiting officials and preventing such incidents in the future.

The security breach occurred on March 5, when pro-Khalistan protesters staged a demonstration outside Chatham House while Jaishankar was attending an event. Holding flags and shouting slogans, they created a tense atmosphere. A viral video captured a protester aggressively approaching Jaishankar’s convoy, tearing the Indian flag while officers initially hesitated to intervene. The Metropolitan Police later detained the protester and other extremists. The UK government has since reiterated its strong condemnation of the incident, stressing that any attempts to intimidate or disrupt public events are “completely unacceptable.”