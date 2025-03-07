4.09 lakh crore outlay with focus on Bengaluru infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the Budget for 2025-26, emphasized that the state has maintained fiscal discipline, keeping the fiscal deficit within mandated limits. The total estimated expenditure for the financial year stands at ?4.09 lakh crore, comprising ?3.11 lakh crore in revenue expenditure, ?71,336 crore in capital expenditure, and ?26,474 crore allocated for loan repayment. The revenue deficit is projected at ?19,262 crore (0.63% of GSDP), while the fiscal deficit is estimated at ?90,428 crore (2.95% of GSDP). By the end of 2025-26, total liabilities are expected to reach ?7.64 lakh crore, constituting 24.91% of GSDP. The Chief Minister highlighted that these figures align with the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, ensuring financial stability.

A major highlight of the Budget is the focus on Bengaluru’s infrastructure, with an increased annual grant of ?7,000 crore, up from ?3,000 crore. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up to oversee priority developmental projects. The government has also guaranteed ?19,000 crore for BBMP to develop North-South and East-West tunnel corridors, estimated to cost ?40,000 crore. To ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, a 40.5 km double-decker flyover will be constructed at ?8,916 crore alongside Namma Metro Phase-3. Additionally, ?3,000 crore will be used to build 300 km of new roads along canal buffer zones, and ?660 crore has been allocated for improving 460 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. Flyovers and grade separators spanning 120 km will also be developed. To enhance ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ ?1,800 crore has been set aside for 21 projects, including a ?413 crore Comprehensive Health Programme to improve the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Budget also includes initiatives for minority communities, with a focus on education, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure development. Madrasas will receive computers, smart boards, and other facilities to help students prepare for SSLC exams through NIOS. The Karnataka Minority Development Corporation will support minority youth in launching startups, and ?150 crore has been allocated for the renovation of Waqf properties and burial grounds. An action plan of ?1,000 crore has been formulated under the ‘Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme,’ with projects set for implementation in 2025-26. Additional funding includes ?100 crore for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, ?250 crore for the Christian community, and a new Sannati Development Authority in Kalaburagi’s ancient Buddhist site. The government has also increased monthly honorariums for Jain priests, Sikh Chief Grantis, and Pesh-Imams to ?6,000, while Assistant Grantis and Muezzins will receive ?5,000 per month.