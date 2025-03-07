Ashwini Vaishnaw urges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop India’s own mobile OS

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday challenged major Indian tech firms, including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, to develop an indigenous mobile operating system. Speaking at the 32nd ICT Business Awards & DQ Digital Leadership Conclave, he urged these companies to transition from being service providers to creators of cutting-edge technology products. He emphasized that India must become a “product nation” and assured government support for such initiatives. Vaishnaw highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India to be among the top five global technology nations, likening it to the G7 and G20 groupings.

The minister also outlined the government’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor manufacturing. He announced that five semiconductor fabrication units are under construction, with India’s first domestically produced chip expected to roll out this year. Additionally, he highlighted the launch of an AI Compute Portal, which will provide 14,000 GPUs to researchers, students, and startups, enabling them to develop AI models and applications. He expressed confidence that within a year, India would have its own foundational AI models, further strengthening its position in emerging technologies.

In response to a query, Vaishnaw outlined the government’s long-term technology goals for 2047. He stated that the third term of the government would focus on building multiple autonomous AI models, developing problem-specific AI solutions, and enhancing domestic GPU production. Furthermore, he stressed the need to support startups and nurture tech talent, reinforcing India’s ambition to lead in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and digital innovation.