Astrological predictions for today, March 7

Today is Ashtami Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Friday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 9:19 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. Preeti Yoga will remain till 6:15 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 11:32 pm tonight. Durgashtami fast will be observed today. Apart from this, Holashtak is starting today.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will get benefits from the work done together with the business partner. Today will be a better day for the property dealer of this zodiac.

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today your opponents will bow down in front of you and will extend the hand of friendship. You will open a meditation center, in which more and more people will join.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. New happiness will come in your family.

Cancer

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will get to learn something new, which will be useful in the future.

Leo

Today your day is going to start favorably for you. Today you will work hard at the workplace. Today is a good day for administrative employees.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. Today is going to be a great day for the people of the lawyer class; there will be financial gain from an old client.

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. It is not good for you to postpone office work today. The plan made to increase the business will prove to be effective.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. Today it will be easy to get the support of the officers. Today you will learn something from your mistakes.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. You will visit a friend at his house; old memories will be refreshed. Try to avoid traveling today.

Capricorn

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. You will think about old transactions today. Students are likely to be successful today; keep working hard.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with a good mood. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac. Today you will do your favorite work. You will be successful in completing the pending office work on time for the last several days.

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Today will also be a good day for people associated with art and literature. Students of this zodiac will consult their Guru regarding their career.