ED raids in 10 states raise possibility of SDPI ban

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its action against the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), conducting raids across 10 states, including Kerala. The crackdown follows the recent arrest of SDPI’s national president, M.K. Faizy, after two days of interrogation in ED custody. On March 6, the agency carried out searches at 12 locations, including SDPI’s state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram and another office in Malappuram. Reacting to the raids, SDPI dismissed them as intimidation tactics, asserting that such actions would not deter the party.

Reports indicate that ED officials arrived at SDPI offices in Chennai and Kochi without prior notice to the Kerala Police, using taxis to avoid detection. Central security forces were deployed to ensure smooth operations. Besides Kerala, searches were conducted at SDPI’s national headquarters in Delhi and other locations, including Bengaluru, Thane, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Jaipur. In response, SDPI workers staged protests in Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai, condemning the raids as politically motivated.

SDPI has accused the BJP-led central government of using undemocratic measures to target opposition groups. Meanwhile, ED, in a report to the court, has claimed that SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are fundamentally linked, alleging that SDPI was created as part of PFI’s broader strategy for carrying out jihad. The agency also stated that it has uncovered financial links between the two organizations. Given the ongoing investigation, further arrests of SDPI leaders appear likely in the coming days.