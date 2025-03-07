Honda launches new colour variants of CB350 bikes

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has added new colours to the lineup of its CB350 bikes, i.e., the CB350 Highness and the CB350RS. Both of these models are retailed through the BigWing outlets of the brand and represent the Japanese automaker in the category of neo-retro bikes.

The Honda CB350 Highness comes with new dual-tone paint schemes. This has been introduced in the form of a combination of black with red, blue with light blue, and nardo grey with yellow and orange accents. These colours are called Athletic Blue Metallic, Mat Massive Grey Metallic, and Pearl Nightstar Black. Along with this, the bike also gets monotone colours: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic. All of this comes at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Honda CB350RS has received a single colour as part of the update. Specifically, the body features a new Nardo Grey colour with fluorescent accents on the side panel and the tank. The other colour options are Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, and Rebel Red Metallic. The bike has a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the 2025 version, both the bikes have received changes in the powertrain to make them OBD-2B compliant. This is a 349 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.