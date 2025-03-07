IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana’s Ambala during training mission

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Ambala, Haryana, on Friday during a routine training sortie due to a system malfunction. The pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before safely ejecting. IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh confirmed the incident and stated that a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.

This incident follows a similar crash on February 6, when an IAF Mirage-2000 fighter jet went down near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during another routine training mission. The aircraft, which had taken off from Gwalior, developed a technical snag mid-flight, but both pilots ejected safely.