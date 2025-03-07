Tecno unveils Camon 40 series smartphones

Barcelona: Tecno unveiled its Camon 40 series of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The lineup includes the Tecno Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and Camon 40 Premier 5G. The handsets are expected to be available for purchase in select global markets soon.

The Tecno Camon 40 series phones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors. The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoC. It is said to be the first ever handset to get this chipset. The series supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage,

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, along with the Camon 40 Pro and Camon 40 Pro 5G handsets, arrives with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. They are claimed to meet the IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. They carry TÜV Rheinland certifications and are said to offer 72-month lag-free performance. Meanwhile, the vanilla Tecno Camon 40 is said to get an IP66-rated build against dust and water ingress.

All variants of the Tecno Camon 40 series have AMOLED displays. They also carry stereo dual speaker units with Dolby Atmos audio. The top-of-the-line Premier 5G variant is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. For optics, all handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The One-Tap Button paired with the AI-backed FlashSnap mode allows users to capture images instantly.

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, with a swan-neck curve design, comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 sensor. The handset’s camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back. It has a 50-megapixel front camera sensor with auto focus for selfies and video calls as well.

The AI features in the Tecno Camon 40 series phones include AI Eraser 2.0, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Perfect Face, AI Sharpness Plus, AI Image Extender, Universal Tone, AI Writing, and AI Translate. The Ella AI Assistant is said to help users with scheduling, navigation, and image recognition. The handsets support Google’s Circle to Search feature and an AI Call Assistant with Call Translation and Call Summary tools.