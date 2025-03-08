Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher again in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 64,320, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8040, up by Rs 50. Yesterday, sovereign gold price declined in Kerala for first time in March.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8765.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 510. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8036.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 470. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.64%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.3%. The current price of silver is 102200 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts ended slightly lower by Rs 304 or 0.35% at Rs 85,730/ 10 grams. Gold April futures contracts at MCX have risen by Rs 1,500/10 grams in this week so far. Silver May futures contracts ended at Rs 97,886/kg, down by 0.26% or Rs 255. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs86,034 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.23% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs98,141 per kilogram with a gain of 0.61%.

In global markets, price of spot gold slipped 0.3% to $2,900.48 an ounce. Gold has gained 1.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $2,908.70. Price of spot silver was little changed at $32.60 an ounce and platinum was largely flat at $965.23, while palladium fell 0.3% to $939.25.