Emirates deploys retrofitted Boeing 777s to these cities

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided to launch its refurbished Boeing 777 to Seoul and London. The air carrier will expand the list of cities served by these updated aircrafts to Seoul in South Korea starting Monday, April 14 and London Stansted in the UK from Wednesday, May 7.

Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 will launch on flights EK324/325 between Dubai and Seoul, operating three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The upcoming deployment makes Seoul the second East Asian destination to receive Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777 retrofitted aircraft, including its award-winning Premium Economy and newly configured Business Class cabin.

By July 2025, travellers flying eastbound with Emirates will have access to more than 3,150 weekly seats in Premium Economy on a mix of Boeing 777s and A380s across six key destinations in Southeast and East Asia, including Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda, Osaka, Singapore, Seoul, and Shenzhen.

London Stansted joins London Heathrow and Edinburgh as the third UK destination for the refurbished Boeing 777. In addition to London Stansted, Emirates’ network of European destinations served by the four-class Boeing 777 includes Brussels, Geneva, Zurich, Vienna, and Athens.

The retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft features a four-class configuration, including Emirates’ signature Premium Economy cabins. The aircraft also boasts the new Emirates 777 Business Class, with seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration for maximum privacy.