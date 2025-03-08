Govt Prioritizing Electric Mobility: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Telangana

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Divitipally, Mahabubnagar, Telangana. The event marked key developments in India’s electronics and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, including the foundation stone for Amara Raja’s Giga Factory-1, ground-breaking ceremonies for Lohum’s mineral refining and battery recycling unit, Scell Energy’s cell casing manufacturing facility, and Altmin’s first LFP-CAM Giga Factory. Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw reaffirmed the government’s commitment to electric mobility, emphasizing efforts to develop necessary infrastructure and support Indian manufacturing and innovation in the EV industry.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, approved under the Modified EMC 2.0 Scheme, spans 377.65 acres and aims to boost India’s electronics and EV manufacturing ecosystem. Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) is the anchor unit, developing a Giga factory over 262 acres with a planned 16 GW cell manufacturing unit and a 5 GW battery pack plant. The company has committed an investment of ?9,500 crore over five years. The cluster has been fully allocated, with four companies—Amara Raja, Altmin, Lohum Materials, and Scell Energy—planning a total investment of ?10,574 crore, creating 19,164 jobs, including 5,864 direct and 13,300 indirect employment opportunities.

Once operational, the Amara Raja Giga Corridor is expected to provide direct employment to 4,500 people and an equal number of indirect jobs in Telangana, significantly boosting the region’s socio-economic landscape. Amara Raja Chairman & MD Jayadev Galla expressed gratitude to the central government for its proactive industry policies, calling the foundation stone laying ceremony a major milestone for the company. The event was attended by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Mahabubnagar MP Aruna D K, MLA Y Srinivas Reddy, senior state officials, and industry representatives.