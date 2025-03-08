Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Orders Swift Action, Calls It ‘Heinous Crime’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Hampi rape incident as a “heinous crime” and directed police officials to take immediate action against the accused. The case involves the alleged rape of two women, including an Israeli national, by three men near the Hampi heritage site on March 6. Siddaramaiah confirmed that two suspects had been arrested and assured a stringent investigation. He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all individuals, including tourists, and vowed to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Congress MP GC Chandrashekhar also condemned the attack, promising strict action against the culprits.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the police investigation was ongoing and assured that action would be taken per the law. According to police reports, the victims, including a homestay operator and three male tourists, were stargazing near the Tungabhadra Canal when three men approached them under the pretext of asking for petrol. The attackers initially demanded money, then turned violent, throwing the male tourists into the canal and assaulting the two women. The survivors alleged that they were beaten, robbed, and raped before the attackers fled. The victims identified the perpetrators as Kannada and Telugu speakers.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and rape. Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi confirmed the arrests of two suspects, Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, from Gangavathi, while the third accused remains at large but has been identified. Authorities are continuing the search for the absconding suspect, vowing to bring all perpetrators to justice.