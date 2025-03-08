HMD unveils new feature phones: Details

Barcelona: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled new feature phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The company introduced the HMD 2660 Flip, HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music devices. The former is a redesigned Nokia 2660 Flip that was launched in 2022, while the latter are the company’s music-focused feature phones.

HMD 2660 Flip Specifications

The flip-styled feature phone is available in Cosy Black and Twilight Violet colour options, and the company plans to launch a Raspberry Red colourway soon.

The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 features a 2.8-inch QVGA screen as the primary display and a 1.77-inch cover display. The company is pitching it as a “detox device” that reduces over reliance on the smart features of modern smartphones.

The feature phone comes with large buttons for numbers and T9 messaging support, flip to answer calls, and even a 0.3-megapixel single rear camera, which is paired with an LED that doubles as flash and torch light.

Also Read: Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces penalties for public fasting violations

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 4.2 and VoLTE support. The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 offers 48MB RAM and 128MB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 32GB with support for micro SD cards. It also comes with an in-built FM Radio support. The phone is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery and offers USB Type-C charging support.

HMD 130 Music, 150 Music Specifications and Features

The HMD 130 Music and 150 Music feature phones come with retro aesthetics and a focus on music playback. The HMD 130 Music is available in Dark Grey, Blue and Red colour options, whereas the HMD 150 Music comes in Dark Grey, Purple, and Light Blue colour options. These devices are yet to be launched in India.

Both handsets feature a 2.4-inch QVGA display and offer 8MB RAM and 82MB internal storage. The storage space can be expanded up to 32GB with a micro SD card.For music playback, these devices sport a 2W speaker on the back with dedicated music buttons. They also come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. These devices are backed by a 2,500mAh removable battery and USB Type-C charging support. In addition, the HMD 130 Music comes with a dual torch module at the top of the phone.