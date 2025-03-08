India’s food inflation likely falls below 5% in February

New Delhi: Food inflation in India likely fell below 5 per cent for the first time since June 2023.A report published by the Union Bank of India predicted this.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.94 per cent in February, compared to 4.31 per cent in January 2025, the report estimated. The report also highlighted that the India’s overall retail inflation might have slowed down further in February 2025, slipping below the 4 per cent mark, primarily because of a decline in vegetable rates.

Meanwhile, a monthly economic review by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), said Moderation in inflation to five-month low of 4.3 per cent in January has provided RBI more space to cut interest rate in policy meet.

In first week of February, RBI slashed policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. The next monetary policy committee meeting is to be held in April.