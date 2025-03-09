Astrological predictions for today, March 9

Today is Dashami, the Udaya Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 7:46 AM today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 2:58 PM today. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 11:55 PM tonight. Apart from this, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will start from 7:45 PM today.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today with the advice of an elder, you will complete important work. Today is going to be a mixed day for the students. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. People doing hardware business will get good profit. Today your health is going to be fit. Today your financial condition will improve.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today sweetness will increase in your marital relationship. Today you will finalize a business deal. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. People preparing for competitive exams will get good results.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today your health is going to be fine. You will complete the work given by the boss in the office on time. Happiness will remain in married life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today there is a need to be careful while driving. People doing iron business will get good profits today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today people doing decoration business will get good profit, you can get more bookings. Today you will get back the money given to a friend, your financial condition will be strong. Today your health is going to be good.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today will be a good day for students to choose their careers. Today you need to pay a little attention to your food. Today your health will remain fit.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today is going to bring profit in business. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your health is going to be good.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you need to avoid spending too much money.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today there are chances of you getting good profit due to hard work in business.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a renowned company today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3