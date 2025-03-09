Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 24,753 crore from Indian markets in March

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continue to pull back money from the Indian equity market. FPIs withdraw Rs 24,753 crore (about USD 2.8 billion) in the first week of March (till March 7).

This also marks the 13th consecutive week of net outflows. This came following an outflow of Rs 34,574 crore from equities in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January. The total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2025 so far.

Since December 13, 2024, FPIs have offloaded equity shares to the tune of USD 17.1 billion. On the other hand, they invested Rs 2,405 crore in the debt general limit and withdrew Rs 377 crore from the debt voluntary retention route.

Also Read: Income Tax department releases list of banks for e-Pay Tax service

FPIs sold off Indian equities worth Rs 15,502 crore in the cash segment from March 1st to the 7th after a Rs 58,988 crore selloff in February and Rs 87,375 crore in January. Overall, foreign institutional investors have sold off Indian equities worth about Rs 3.4 lakh crore in the cash segment since last October.

According to the NSE’s latest report, FPI ownership in the NSE-listed and Nifty 50 companies fell by 30 basis points and 15 basis points QoQ to a 13-year and 12-year low of 17.4% and 24.3%, respectively, in the December quarter, while that in the Nifty 500 Index remained steady at 18.8%, indicating higher selling in large-cap stocks.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.