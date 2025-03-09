Infinix launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Note 50 series was unveiled in Indonesia. The lineup includes a base, a Pro and a Pro+ variant. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the handsets in other global markets.

Infinix Note 50 price in Indonesia is set at IDR 28,99,000 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Pro variant is marked at IDR 31,99,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the same configuration. The cost of the Pro+ version has not yet been listed online. The vanilla Infinix Note 50 comes in Mountain Shade, Ruby Red, Shadow Black and Titanium Grey colourways. The Infinix Note 50 Pro is offered in Enchanted Purple, Racing Edition, Shadow Black and Titanium Grey options. The top-of-the-line Infinix Note 50 Pro+ is available in Dreamy Purple, Sleek Black and Titanium Grey shades.

The Infinix Note 50 series handsets come with 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,436 pixels) AMOLED screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness level, a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate and Always-On Display feature. The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ sports a 3D curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

The base and Pro Infinix Note 50 phones come with MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipsets paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. They run on Android 15-based XOS 15. The top-end Pro+ variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC and it ships with Android 14 with XOS 14.5 skin on top.

The Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro are equipped with 50-megapixel main sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The base variant has a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor, while the Pro option has an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/2.8-inch Hi-5022Q primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 13-megapixel 1/3.06-inch front camera sensor.

Both Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro pack 5,200mAh batteries. They support 45W and 90W wired fast charging, respectively. The Pro+ version carries a 5,000mAh cell with 33W wired fast charging support. All variants support 10W reverse charging. For security, the phones have in-display fingerprint sensors. The base and Pro models have IP64-rated builds for dust and splash resistance, while the Pro+ model has an IP54 rating. Connectivity options for the series include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC and a USB Type-C port.