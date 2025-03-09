Kerala: Missing Teen Girl, Neighbor Found Hanging in Kasaragod

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl from Paivalike and her 42-year-old neighbor, Pradeep, were discovered hanging from an acacia tree near Mandekappu Ground, close to the girl’s residence. The two had been missing for 26 days, and their remains, which appeared to be several days old, were found during an extensive search involving a 52-member police team and local residents. The girl’s parents had filed a missing complaint after she disappeared on February 12, but they alleged that the police response was delayed despite early suspicions about Pradeep, as both their mobile phones had been switched off from the same location.

Authorities had been conducting widespread searches using drones and ground teams, but earlier efforts had not thoroughly examined the inner parts of the plantation. It was only after intensifying their search that officials finally located the bodies. The prolonged disappearance and eventual tragic discovery have raised concerns about possible lapses in the investigation and the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Following the discovery, the police carried out an inspection of the scene and recovered a mobile phone and a knife near the bodies. Inquest proceedings have begun, but the cause and exact timeline of the deaths remain unclear. With several unanswered questions, authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the events that led to this grim outcome.