Redmi launches new two new laptops: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025) and Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) laptops have been launched in China. The new laptops with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel Arc graphics were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone.

The new Redmi Book Pro 16 is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the Intel Ultra 5 225H processor option and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the Intel Ultra 7 255H CPU variant. It is available in a Star Grey colour option.

Meanwhile, the price of the new Redmi Book Pro 14 starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the variant with an Intel Ultra 5 225H CPU and 16GB RAM. The variant with the same CPU and 32GB RAM is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000), while the model with the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is offered in a Clear Sky Blue shade.

Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025) Specifications:

The Redmi Book Pro 16 runs on Windows 11 (Chinese version) and features a 16-inch 3.1K (1,920×3,072 pixels) display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 500nits peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes in Intel Core Ultra 7 255H and Intel Core Ultra 5 225H CPU options with Intel Arc graphics. The laptop packs 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Intel Ultra processors deliver up to 96 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) support multiple AI-focused tools.

For thermal management, Redmi has equipped a Hurricane cooling system on the latest model comprising 12V dual fans with 6,400 revolutions per minute. It is claimed to support up to 80W CPU performance. The Redmi Book Pro 16 boasts a 1080p webcam and has a power button with a fingerprint sensor. It includes a full-size keyboard and dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options. It gets a Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It includes Xiaomi AIPC engine.

The Redmi Book Pro 16 has a 99Wh battery and a 140W GaN USB Type-C adapter. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge.

Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) Specifications:

The Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) also runs on Windows 11. It gets a 14-inch 2.8K(1,800×2,880 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 500nits peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. Like the Redmi Book Pro 16, the Redmi Book Pro 14 is offered in different configurations. It can be configured with either the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H or Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5X of RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Connectivity options and ports are similar to the Redmi Book Pro 16. The Redmi Book Pro 14 also gets a 1080p front camera, a power button with a fingerprint scanner, and a full-size keyboard. It also comprises the Hurricane cooling system with 6600rpm, dual 12V fans and two heat pipes and supports up to 70W performance. The laptop packs an 80Wh battery and ships with a 100W GaN adapter. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 31 hours of usage on a single charge.