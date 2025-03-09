Tecno unveils new multispectral imaging sensor

Barcelona: Tecno unveiled its new multispectral imaging sensor dubbed SpectraVision Camera at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

The SpectraVision Camera is a 2-megapixel real-time colour-rendering sensor for mobile photography. It employs a 9-channel spectral sensor and self-developed spectral colour algorithm. This is said to help it perform better in situations compared to single-point spectral sensors as well as 4-channel RGGB and RYYB solutions.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard, DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 33 crore

It also leverages its AI-powered Imaging Matrix (TIM) technology which combines hardware and software for better colour restoration across different sections of an image even in challenging lighting situations.

The Chinese OEM has equipped it with Universal Tone (UT) algorithms based on multi-skin tone colour card and inclusive skin tone database.