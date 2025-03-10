Punjab Police arrest FBI-wanted drug trafficker Shehnaz Singh

Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, an international drug trafficker wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a global narcotics syndicate. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the arrest on social media, stating that Singh was accused of smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada. Singh had been on the run after a major crackdown on his network by U.S. authorities.

His associates—Amritpal Singh (Amrit), Amritpal Singh (Cheema), Takdir Singh (Romy), Sarbsit Singh (Sabi), and Fernando Valladares (Franco)—were arrested in the U.S. on February 26. Law enforcement officials seized a significant quantity of drugs, including 391 kg of methamphetamine and 109 kg of cocaine, along with four firearms from their residences and vehicles. Following their arrests, Singh fled to India, but Punjab Police successfully tracked and apprehended him, further disrupting the syndicate’s operations.

The arrest aligns with Punjab’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign, launched on February 25. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently led a high-level meeting to reinforce anti-drug efforts, setting a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free. The Punjab Police reiterated their commitment to working with global law enforcement agencies to prevent the state from becoming a hub for drug traffickers and organized crime.