Rajinikanth reprises Muthuvel Pandian as ‘Jailer 2’ filming begins

The much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2 has officially begun filming, as announced by production house Sun Pictures. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s shoot commenced on March 10, with the announcement accompanied by a striking poster featuring Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel “Tiger” Pandian, bloodied against a yellow backdrop. The caption read, “Muthuvel Pandian’s hunt begins! Jailer 2 shoot starts today.” This marks the beginning of the sequel’s production just two months after its official announcement.

The idea for Jailer 2 was teased in a humorous promotional video released in January, where director Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander joked about a potential sequel. The clip ended with Rajinikanth’s character making a dramatic entry as the song Hukum played in the background, leading to Anirudh declaring, “This is phenomenal, Nelson! Let’s make this into a sequel.” The first Jailer, released in 2023, was a massive commercial success, grossing ?650 crore against a budget of ?220 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. While Rajinikanth is confirmed to return, the rest of the cast remains undisclosed. The previous film featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi, along with cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Kishore.

The original Jailer followed Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who embarks on a violent path of revenge after believing his police officer son, Arjun, was killed by a smuggler named Varman. However, it is later revealed that Arjun was working with Varman and was even willing to kill his father for money. In the climax, Muthuvel pleads with his son to surrender, but when Arjun retaliates, he is left with no choice but to kill him. While the plot of Jailer 2 remains a mystery, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new challenges await Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel.