Gold Rate Today (March 11, 2025): Check Latest Prices

Gold prices saw an increase on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold rising by ?130 to ?8,800.3 per gram, while 22-carat gold increased by ?120 to ?8,068.3 per gram. Over the past week, 24-carat gold prices have declined by 0.36%, and in the past month, they have dropped by 1.19%. Meanwhile, silver prices dipped by ?100, bringing the rate to ?1,02,000 per kg.

In major cities, the gold rate in Delhi reached ?88,003 per 10 grams, while in Chennai, it stood at ?87,851. In Mumbai, gold was priced at ?87,857 per 10 grams, and in Kolkata, the rate was ?87,855. Silver rates varied across cities, with Delhi at ?1,02,000 per kg, Chennai at ?1,10,600, Mumbai at ?1,01,300, and Kolkata at ?1,02,800.

On the MCX, April 2025 gold futures were trading at ?84,800 per 10 grams, up by 0.422%, while silver July 2025 futures stood at ?99,322 per kg, rising by 0.259%. Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors such as global demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, and economic conditions, including the strength of the US dollar.