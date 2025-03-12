India blocks 87,000+ fraudulent Skype, WhatsApp accounts in cyber scam crackdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha that its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has identified and blocked over 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts linked to digital arrest scams. These fraudulent accounts were used by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials to deceive individuals into transferring money. Union Minister of State for Home Sanjay Bandi Kumar shared this information in response to a query in Parliament. To combat such scams, the I4C, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has launched a caller tune awareness campaign promoting the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The government is actively working to curb cyber fraud, including blackmail and digital arrest scams, where criminals pose as officials from agencies like the NCB, CBI, and RBI. Over Rs 4,386 crore in financial assets have been safeguarded across 13.36 lakh complaints. Additionally, the government has implemented measures to block international spoofed calls that mimic Indian mobile numbers. By February 28, 2025, authorities had blocked more than 7.81 lakh SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs. Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have been instructed to block fraudulent calls, while caller tune messages in regional languages are being broadcast multiple times daily to spread awareness.

To further enhance cybersecurity, the government has launched awareness initiatives through SMS, social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram, as well as radio campaigns and digital displays at railway stations and airports. It has also published a cyber safety handbook for students and organized Cyber Safety Awareness Weeks with states and Union Territories. International cooperation has been strengthened through the National Central Bureau (NCB) under the CBI, which facilitates information exchange with foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol. Additionally, the newly launched BHARATPOL portal aims to streamline international coordination in cybercrime cases, while the CBI continues to act as the nodal agency for the G-7’s 24/7 cybercrime data preservation network.