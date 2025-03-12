Kerala Governor, CM meet FM Sitharaman to discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port progress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in New Delhi on March 12 to discuss key financial and developmental issues concerning the state. The discussions focused on extending the loan utilization period for Wayanad’s rehabilitation projects and seeking the release of lapsed central funds with retrospective effect. The leaders also highlighted the progress of the Vizhinjam port and requested an increase in the state’s loan limits, emphasizing the need for central support to advance Kerala’s development agenda.

Despite various state issues being raised, the ongoing strike by ASHA workers was not discussed. The Finance Minister assured the Kerala delegation that the concerns presented would be reviewed and addressed in due course. Sources indicated that the meeting was informal, with Sitharaman joining the delegation for breakfast after the discussions. The assurance from the Union Minister was seen as a positive step towards resolving the state’s financial and developmental challenges.

A day earlier, Governor Arlekar convened a meeting with Kerala MPs in Delhi, urging them to set aside political differences and work together under the slogan “nation first, Kerala also important.” Chief Minister Vijayan welcomed the Governor’s collaborative approach, describing it as a new beginning for the state. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of Kerala’s leadership to work collectively in addressing the state’s challenges and securing support from the Centre for its pressing needs.