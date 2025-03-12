Kerala Heatwave: Sunstroke Cases in Three Districts, KSDMA Issues Advisory

Kerala is facing an escalating heatwave, with rising temperatures leading to multiple cases of heat-related ailments. On March 11, three individuals from Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported sunburns and symptoms of heat exhaustion. In Kozhikode, a man suffered burns on his neck after prolonged sun exposure while returning from a plantation, while in Malappuram, a 44-year-old man sustained burns on his hand and neck while working on his terrace. Another case was reported from Pathanamthitta’s Konni, where a local panchayat member experienced symptoms of heat exhaustion around midday.

In response to the intensifying heat, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued advisories urging the public to take necessary precautions. Authorities warn that extreme temperatures can cause sunstroke, dehydration, and other serious health risks. People are advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, keep themselves hydrated, and limit outdoor activities. Additionally, wearing loose, light-colored clothing and covering the head when stepping out can help mitigate the effects of the heat.

To reduce health risks, the KSDMA recommends avoiding direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., drinking plenty of water even when not feeling thirsty, and refraining from consuming dehydrating beverages like alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Using protective gear such as hats or umbrellas, wearing proper footwear, and including fruits, vegetables, and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) in the diet are also advised to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.