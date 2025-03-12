‘Ponman’ OTT release: Streaming details for Basil Joseph-starrer

Over a month after its theatrical release, Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, is set to premiere on OTT. JioHotstar announced that the black comedy film will be available for streaming from Friday, March 14, allowing audiences who missed it in theaters to watch it online. Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar, the film follows Ajesh, a jewelry agent in Kollam who lends gold to brides’ families in exchange for cash gifts received at weddings. Trouble arises when Steffi’s family fails to fully repay their debt, prompting Ajesh to pursue the remaining gold.

Ponman marks the directorial debut of Jothish Shankar, who previously worked as a production designer on acclaimed films like Kumbalangi Nights and Android Kunjappa. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parambol, Sandhya Rajendran, and Rajesh Sharma. Critics praised the film for its engaging narrative and strong character development. Sajin Shrijith from THE WEEK noted that Ponman is a rare film where “not even one second is dull or boredom-inducing,” highlighting how each character has a clear purpose, motivations, and accountability.

The film’s music was composed by Justin Joseph, known for his work in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Joji. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, Ponman became a commercial success, grossing over Rs 10 crore against a modest budget of Rs 3 crore. With its strong critical reception and box office performance, the film’s OTT release is expected to attract a wider audience eager to experience its gripping storytelling and dark humor.