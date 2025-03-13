AP, Telangana Weather: Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada to Face Intense Heat on March 13

Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should prepare for a hot and humid day on March 13, with Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada set to experience intense heat. While Visakhapatnam will have some cloud cover, overall conditions will remain warm. Authorities advise staying hydrated and limiting sun exposure to prevent heat-related issues.

In Hyderabad, temperatures will peak at 38°C with a minimum of 24°C, but the real feel will be around 39°C. There will be no relief from the heat, making it essential to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure. Visakhapatnam will see slightly lower temperatures at 32°C (real feel 37°C), with breezy conditions offering some comfort, though humidity will add to the discomfort.

Warangal will record a high of 39°C and a low of 23°C, with a real feel of 41°C, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion. Vijayawada is expected to be the hottest, reaching 42°C with similar real feel, making it crucial for residents to stay indoors, wear light-coloured clothing, and drink plenty of water.