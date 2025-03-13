Delhi Holi Traffic Alert: Key Dwarka Road Closed Due to Construction

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the closure of MP Road No. 205 in Dwarka due to construction work on the Airport Drain extension. The closure, which began on March 12, is expected to last for at least a month, leading to major traffic diversions and congestion, particularly with Holi celebrations approaching. The affected stretch extends from the T-Point at Road No. 205 and Sahabad Village Road crossing to the Road No. 205 and Sector-22 Road crossing, impacting commuters traveling to and from key areas like Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka Court, and Kapashera.

To manage traffic flow, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes. Commuters from Dwarka Court (Sector-1) heading towards Kapashera via Road No. 205 and Sector-21 Metro Station should use Sector-9 Road and Sector-22 Road via Janki Chowk. Those from Sector-7 and Sector-8 traveling to Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station are advised to take Sector-9 Road and Sector-22 Road. Similarly, travelers from Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station to Dwarka Court and nearby sectors should use Sector-22 Road and Sector-9 Road via Janki Chowk.

As heavy traffic is expected in the region, particularly on Sector-22 Road and Sector-9 Road, authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow the suggested detours. Those traveling through Dwarka should anticipate delays and leave early to avoid disruptions. With Holi celebrations set to increase traffic volume, following the advisory will help ease congestion and ensure smoother travel.