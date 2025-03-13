India’s fastest non-stop train unveiled! Not Rajdhani or Vande Bharat—find out here

The Indian government has introduced the Duronto Express, the country’s first non-stop train service aimed at improving long-distance travel. Operating between key cities, the train offers both AC and non-AC sleeper classes, ensuring faster and more efficient journeys for passengers. This initiative marks a significant advancement in Indian railway travel, reducing travel time by eliminating unnecessary stops.

Duronto Express ranks among India’s fastest trains, reaching speeds of up to 130 km/h. Recognizable by its distinctive yellow-green livery, the train, in some cases, even surpasses the speed of the Rajdhani Express, which has long been regarded as the fastest long-distance train in the country. This new service is designed to provide passengers with a seamless travel experience while maintaining high efficiency.

The Duronto Express will operate on several major routes across India, including New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Howrah-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Chennai-Delhi, and New Delhi-Lucknow. Other key routes include Delhi-Pune, Howrah-Delhi, New Delhi-Allahabad, Sealdah-New Delhi, Kolkata-Amritsar, Bhubaneswar-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Delhi. The service will run on a bi-weekly, tri-weekly, or weekly basis, depending on the route.