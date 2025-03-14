Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 65,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched all-time high in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 65,000 mark for first time in the state. Yellow metal price is surging for third day in a row. Gold is trading at Rs 65,840, up by Rs 880 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8230, up by Rs 110. In last three days, gold price gained by Rs 1680 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8876.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 600. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8138.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 550. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.38%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.94%. The current price of silver is 104200 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000 per kg.

In global markets, gold price climbed to $2,990.21 an ounce, eclipsing all-time highs set on Thursday and earlier Friday. Spot gold was trading at $2,988.09 an ounce, on track on track for a weekly gain of 2.7%. Silver edged lower, after rallying more than 5% during the previous three sessions. Platinum and palladium rose.