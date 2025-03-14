Emirate in UAE revises parking codes with weeks left for variable rates

Dubai: Dubai’s largest operator of paid public parking facilities and services, Parkin PJSC, has revised parking codes with weeks left for variable rates. Thw agency has started putting up new parking signages in various commercial and residential areas across the city, in line with the implementation of new variable parking fees in April.

Paid public parking in Dubai is mainly divided into four different zones: A, B, C, D – which will become AP, BP, CP, and DP. The zones are further classified into standard and premium parking areas, which have different tariffs.

There are other parking codes/zones in different commercial areas of Dubai such as codes E, I, J, K and L at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); Code F – Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City; Code G – Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay, Dubai Health Care City, Dubai Hills; Code H – Dubai Silicon Oasis; and Code X – around Dubai World Trade, where parking is Dh25 per hour when there are events.

Last month, Parkin PJSC announced that the new variable pricing tariff will take effect from early April 2025 across Dubai. Salik has already rolled out variable rates depending on peak and off-peak usage of its 10 toll-gates. Variable or dynamic pricing is about implementing flexible parking tariffs depending on peak and off-peak hours.

There are 14 chargeable hours per day (Monday to Saturday) – from 8am to 10pm. By April this year, six of those 14 hours will fall under peak timings – from 8am to 10am (2 hours) and 4pm to 8pm (4 hours).

This translates to higher parking fees during peak hours. For example, parking at a residential area in Al Barsha (code 373CP) during peak hours (8am to 10am; 4pm to 8pm) will become:

Dh 6 for 1 hour

Dh 12 for 2 hours

Dh 18 for 3 hours

Dh 24 for 4 hours

During off-peak hours, in the same area, parking fees remain as:

Dh 2 for 1 hour

Dh 5 for 2 hours

Dh 8 for 3 hours

Dh 11 for 4 hours

Public parking remains free of charge on Sundays and public holidays. Parkin earlier announced premium parking will be charged at Dh6 per hour across all public parking zones (A,B, C, D), except on Sundays and public holidays.

Tariffs during off-peak hours (10am– 4pm and 8pm – 10pm) will remain unchanged, with pricing in line with the existing tariff structure. Zones B and D will continue to offer a daily rate option. The daily tariff for premium parking will be Dh40 in Zone B and Dh30 in Zone D.

Currently, Parkin is implementing Ramadan timings with two periods of chargeable hours from Monday to Saturday. The first period is from 8am – 6pm; and second period is from 8pm to 12 midnight. Pricing is in line with the existing tariff structure. Parking is free between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Saturday and whole day Sundays during Ramadan only. Multi-level parking buildings operate 24/7.