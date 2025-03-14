Holi 2025: Central Railway announces special trains from this city: Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway has launched several Holi Special trains. On March 14, four additional trains will run from Mumbai on some prominent routes. The Central Railway has also announced a special train from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Raxaul on March 20. Another Holi Special train will operate from LTT to Saharsa on March 23.

On the day of Holi, train no. 01123, destined for the Mau Junction Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh will leave LTT at 12:45 PM. From Dadar, train no. 01027 will depart for Gorakhpur at 2:05 PM. Both the trains will have several unreserved coaches.

Central Railway have also rolled out a fully unreserved Holi Special train (01017) from Panvel to Chiplun which is slated to begin its journey at 9:30 PM. Those who want to travel to Subedarganj from LTT can book train no. 04116, scheduled to leave the source station at 10:50 PM.

The Central Railways have introduced two special trips between Mumbai and Raxaul. Train no. 05557 will leave Raxaul at 7:15 PM on March 18 while the return trip will start from LTT at 7:55 AM on March 20.

Meanwhile, train no. 05585 connecting Saharsa with Mumbai will depart at 5:45 PM on March 21. The return train (05586) will leave LTT at 4:35 PM on March 23. Passengers can book the tickets for these four special trains from March 15 from the IRCTC website.

A summer special train will operate between Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The “Train on Demand” will depart from CSMT at 3:50 PM and will reach its destination in 20 hours 30 minutes. It will run via Nasik, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna.