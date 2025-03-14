Holi 2025: Indian stock markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed trading on March 14, 2025. The Indian equity markets will be remain shut due to Holi. This is the second holiday of trading markets of the 2025 calendar year. All trading activities, including equity, derivative, and settlement functions, will be paused for the day.

All the trading segments on BSE and NSE will remain closed today, including the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments, NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo. However, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will be closed for trading during the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) and open in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm). Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading in the morning session and open in the evening session at 5 PM.

Along with the stock market, banks, financial institutions, and government offices will also likely be closed on March 14th in observance of Holi. Banks in multiple cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar will be closed on Friday, March 14 for the Holi festival.

Many banks across different states will also remain closed for the following two consecutive days (March 14 and 15) in observance of Holi celebrations.