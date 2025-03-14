Know all about endometriosis

According to doctors, one in every 10 women of reproductive age are getting diagnosed with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and can lead to infertility. The exact cause of endometriosis isn’t known.

Severe pelvic pain during menstrual periods is the main symptom of endometriosis. Other symptoms include excessive bleeding during periods, infertility, pain during sex, fatigue, pain with bowel movements and bloating.Endometriosis may also lead to anxiety, stress, mood changes and even depression among women.

At present, there is no known way to prevent endometriosis. However, early diagnosis and management can help slow down or halt the progression of the disease.

1. Age: Endometriosis is commonly diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s. However, it has now become common in adolescents more than ever.

2. Family history: Having a family member with endometriosis increases your risk.

3. Menstrual history: Early onset of menstruation, short menstrual cycles, or heavy menstrual periods may increase your risk.

4. Reproductive history: Women who have never given birth may have a greater risk. Pregnancy may temporarily decrease the symptoms.

5. Anatomical issues: Conditions like uterine abnormalities or certain medical conditions that affect the reproductive system can increase risk.

Tips to manage endometriosis

1. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is linked to increased estrogen levels in the body which can exacerbate endometriosis.

2. Healthy diet: A wholesome diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial.

3. Regular exercise: Regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce estrogen levels.