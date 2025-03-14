Tata Motors launches 2025 Tiago NRG

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched 2025 Tiago NRG. However, the entry level variant -XT of the Tiago NRG has been discontinued from the Indian market. The Tata Tiago NRG XZ is available at a starting price of Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tiago NRG gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine, and it can be connected to either a manual transmission or an AMT unit. The engine churns out a peak power of 82 HP with both of these gearbox choices in place. Customers can also choose the CNG variant with manual or AMT option, that delivers a peak power of 73 HP.

The 2025 model of the Tiago NRG has been updated with redesigned silver skid plates at the front and rear bumpers, LED headlights, and redesigned wheel covers. The Tiago NRG also has exterior elements like- the NRG badge on the tailgate, chunky black roof rails, and plastic body cladding on the sides, which are not seen on the regular Tiago models.

The Tata Tiago NRG has features like- a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit enabled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, auto headlights and wipers, a rear camera, and more. The safety suite of the Tata Tiago NRG includes- dual airbags at the front, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, 3-point ELR seat belts, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, manual HVAC, and more.