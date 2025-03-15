Blast outside Amritsar temple sparks panic; police investigate

Late on Friday night, a grenade attack on the Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar’s Khandwala area caused widespread panic. Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle hurled the grenade at around 12:35 AM on March 14-15, damaging a temple wall. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the priest and his family, residing on the upper floor, narrowly escaped. The explosion was powerful enough to shatter window panes in nearby buildings, alarming local residents.

CCTV footage captured the suspects throwing the grenade, prompting senior police officials to launch an investigation. This incident marks the 12th grenade attack in Punjab in the last four months but is the first targeting a religious site. Previously, such attacks were primarily aimed at police establishments, often linked to foreign-based gangsters-turned-terrorists. The attack has raised concerns over security, with a local leader condemning it as an attempt to disrupt Punjab’s peace.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar visited the site, assuring swift action against the culprits. He confirmed that forensic teams were called, CCTV footage was reviewed, and locals were interviewed. Authorities are determined to trace and apprehend the perpetrators in the coming days.