India’s retail inflation eases to 7-month low in February

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 percent in February. It was at 4.31 percent in January. The rate of increase in food prices slowed to 3.75 percent as compared to 6.02 percent in the previous month. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed this.

inflation in rural areas stood at 3.79 percent compared to 3.32 percent in urban regions. Vegetable inflation showed a sharp drop to minus 1.07 percent from 11.35 percent, while pulses inflation also turned negative at minus 0.35 percent compare to 2.59 percent in January.

Fuel and light inflation remained in deflationary territory at minus 1.33 percent against minus 1.38 percent in the prior month. Housing inflation for the Urban Sector went up marginally from 2.82 in January to 2.91 in February.

India’s retail inflation in February remained under the central bank’s target. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within a range of 2 to 6 percent, with a medium-term target of 4 percent. The RBI has forecast inflation at 4.2 percent for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India are made after reviewing the CPI.