Milk production in India surge 63.5% in last 10 years

New Delhi: Milk production in India has witnessed a growth of 63.5 percent in the last 10 years. India’s milk production has reached over 239 million tonnes. Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh singh said this as a reply to supplimentaries in the Rajya Sabha.

The country’s milk production was over 146 million tonnes till 2014. In 2022-23, the milk production was 230.58 million tonnes. India is at the top in milk production globally and second in egg production.

Dairy farming is one of the most critical pillars of India’s agricultural sector. It contributes about 4% to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and nearly 25% to the total agricultural GDP.

India is the biggest producer of milk in the world. In terms of per capita milk consumption, the country stands in first position, and the per capita availability of milk is 471 grams per day in India.