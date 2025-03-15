NHAI plans cattle shelters every 50 km on highways

To address the rising number of accidents caused by stray cattle on national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed setting up cattle shelters every 50 kilometers. Under this initiative, highway developers will be responsible for identifying suitable locations and constructing shelters, each capable of housing up to 100 animals. These shelters will ideally be built on surplus land along existing or upcoming highway projects, ensuring minimal land acquisition issues.

The proposed shelters will be equipped with essential facilities, including storage for cattle feed, veterinary medical rooms, paramedic staff, feeding areas, water supply, and proper lighting. Additionally, caretaker accommodations and restrooms will be provided, while fencing will be installed to prevent cattle from straying onto highways. The shelters are strategically planned near rural and urban areas with high cattle populations and frequent cattle crossings, ensuring effective management of the stray animal issue.

NHAI has determined that the construction and operation of these shelters will fall under the responsibility of highway concessionaires or consultants as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These expenses will not be included in the overall civil work cost of highway projects. Despite past efforts to mitigate the dangers posed by stray cattle, previous measures have failed to yield significant improvements, making this initiative a crucial step in enhancing road safety.