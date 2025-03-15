Oppo launches new variant of Reno 13 5G in India: Details

Mumbai: Oppo Reno 13 5G is now available in a new finish and new RAM and storage configuration in India. Oppo launched a new Sky Blue colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G. The new colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The latest Reno series phone was unveiled in the country in January, in two colour options with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Also Read: BYD launches 2025 models of Seal, Atto 3 in India: Details

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 39,999. The latest colour variant will go on sale from March 20 through Oppo e-store, Flipkart and other retail outlets. The Sky Blue colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G will sit alongside the Ivory White and Luminous Blue shades that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch in January this year

Oppo Reno 13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and features 6.59-inch full-HD+(1,256×2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1,200nits. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with maximum 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It includes Oppo’s X1 network chip.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset has an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i body.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 13 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is said to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset carries a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.