Over 30,000 rural wards in Bihar face severe groundwater contamination: Report

Bihar is facing a severe groundwater contamination crisis, with over 30,000 rural wards exposed to unsafe drinking water containing harmful chemicals such as arsenic, fluoride, and iron. According to the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25), arsenic contamination has been detected in 4,709 wards, fluoride in 3,789 wards, and iron in 21,709 wards. The state’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) reported that 26% of rural wards across 31 districts have groundwater contamination exceeding permissible limits. Affected areas include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and several others.

In response to this crisis, the Bihar government is working on multiple initiatives to provide safe drinking water. Under the “Har Ghar Nal ka Jal” scheme, PHED is supplying clean water to 83.76 lakh rural households, including those in highly contaminated wards. Additionally, the government is implementing multi-village schemes (MVS) and shifting reliance from groundwater to river water. A major Rs 1,347-crore project, launched in September 2024, aims to supply treated water from the Sone River to Aurangabad, Dehri, and Sasaram within two years. Similarly, the Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS) is ensuring uninterrupted clean water access in Gaya, Rajgir, and Nawada.

Experts warn that chemical contamination in drinking water poses serious health risks, from gastrointestinal issues to chronic diseases like cancer. Dr. Manoj Kumar, a gastroenterologist, emphasized the need for authorities to identify contamination sources, set standardized water quality parameters, and conduct awareness programs in affected wards. He stressed that purification methods should be tailored to specific contaminants and called for stricter regulations to ensure safe drinking water across Bihar.