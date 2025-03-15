Srinagar welcomes visitors with 17 lakh tulips

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, spread across 450 kanals near Dal Lake and the Zabarwan mountain range, will open to visitors after March 20. This year, the garden features 17 lakh tulips of 74 varieties, including two new ones, offering a vibrant display of colors and fragrances. Over 100 gardeners have been working tirelessly for months to prepare the floral carpet, ensuring a picturesque experience for visitors. The garden is designed to keep tulips blooming for a full month, with early, mid, and late varieties planted accordingly.

Maintaining the tulip garden requires immense effort, with workers braving extreme weather conditions to nurture the flowers. Since tulips require low temperatures, careful irrigation is necessary, especially at night, to prevent damage from rising temperatures. Besides tulips, the garden will also showcase daffodils, hyacinths, muscari, and supreme blossomed bulbs, creating a breathtaking floral landscape. Recent rainfall in Srinagar is expected to benefit the blooms, as overcast conditions help prolong their lifespan.

The tulip garden has become a major tourist attraction since its inauguration in 2007 by then-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. It has significantly boosted Kashmir’s tourism season by marking the arrival of spring. In 2024, the garden attracted a record 4.50 lakh visitors, drawn by its stunning display of tulip bulbs in full bloom. The mesmerizing floral spectacle continues to captivate both domestic and international tourists, offering a glimpse of paradise in the heart of the valley.